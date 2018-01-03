Sex offender sweep conducted in Lansing

The Michigan State Police recently conducted a sweep of known sex offenders in Lansing.

The two-day compliance check was for over 320 registered sex offenders in the city of Lansing.

The sweep resulted in 30 violations of the Michigan Sex Offenders Registration Act.

Warrants will be sought and investigators will revisit 107 of the addresses where no one was home.

The Michigan Sex Offenders Registration Act (SORA) requires registered sex offenders to routinely report to their area law enforcement agency, sheriff’s office or nearest MSP post to verify their address.

Failure to report any changes is a felony.

Failure to comply carries a penalty of up to two years in jail.