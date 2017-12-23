Severe weather possibly delays FedEx package deliveries

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WSYM) - A 'service alert' for FedEx customers was issued Saturday morning, warning people they could experience package delays nationwide due to severe weather Friday.

FedEx Express experienced substantial flight and sort disruptions at the Memphis hub Friday night due to severe wind shear.

The company warns customers could experience delays with a delivery commitment of December 23, 2017.

Be sure to check the status of your shipment.

You can also contact FedEx Customer Service at (800)GOFEDEX or (800) 463-3339.

Operational impacts to other FedEx operating companies may vary due to local weather conditions.