Several area roads closed due to flooding

INGHAM COUNTY
The entrance ramp to I496 and US127 from Kalamazoo is closed due to flooding
Please avoid the entire intersection of Grand River and Okemos due to flooding.
Also please avoid Grand River and Nakoma due to flooding
EAST LANSING