Several area roads closed due to flooding

FOX 47 News
8:29 AM, Feb 22, 2018

INGHAM COUNTY

The entrance ramp to I496 and US127 from Kalamazoo is closed due to flooding

Please avoid the entire intersection of Grand River and Okemos due to flooding.

Also please avoid Grand River and Nakoma due to flooding

EAST LANSING

