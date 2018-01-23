The Latest: Ex-gymnast to doc at hearing: 'You only hurt me'

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - The Latest on the sentencing of Michigan sports doctor Larry Nassar (all times local):

10:20 a.m.

A former elite gymnast says a Michigan sports doctor assaulted her while failing for weeks to diagnose a broken leg.

Isabell Hutchins gave a victim-impact statement Tuesday, the sixth day of testimony before Larry Nassar is sentenced for molesting women and girls while he worked at Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics.

Hutchins traveled two hours to Nassar's Lansing-area home to see him for leg injuries. She says she could barely walk but that Nassar never recommended an X-ray. She continued to compete in national events.

Hutchins told Nassar, "You didn't heal me. You only hurt me."

About three dozen more people want to give statements, raising the overall number to 158 since last week. Before the hearing resumed Tuesday, Nassar read a piece of paper and shook his head.

8:35 a.m.

A sentencing hearing for a former sports doctor who sexually assaulted young gymnasts may be nearing the end.

Larry Nassar is due back in a Lansing, Michigan, courtroom Tuesday. More than 120 girls and women, including former Olympic gold medalists, have confronted him or had statements read on their behalf over five emotional days of sentencing.

At least 35 more victims want to speak.

Nassar already has been sentenced to 60 years in federal prison for child pornography crimes. Under a plea deal, he will get a minimum of 25 to 40 years for digitally penetrating girls under the guise of medical treatment between 1998 and 2015.