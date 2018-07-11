Sentencing dates set in Mid-Michigan dogfighting ring

LANSING, Mich. (WSYM) - Five men who've admitted to their roles in a dogfighting ring in the Lansing area will be sentenced in federal court starting on October 31.

Charles Davis, Jr.; Jarvis Askew; Kian Miller; Charles Miller and Damiane Buehrer each pleaded guilty to one count of conspiring to commit and animal fighting venture. They each face up to 5 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. The U.S. Attorney's office dropped other dogfighting charges against them and agreed not to fight their request for a reduced sentence. Charles Miller also pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine. He could get life in prison because of previous drug convictions.

Three other defendants pleaded guilty in state court. Synquiss Antes got 180 days in jail with 171 of them suspended after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor animal cruelty charge and abandonment of animals in September of 2017. Clement Waddy admitted to lesser dogfighting charges in May of this year. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail and 18 months on probation. Corey Henry faces up to a year in jail when he's sentenced for breeding/selling fighting dogs. He's scheduled to be sentenced on August 8.

The sentencing dates for the defendants in federal court are as follows:

Damiane Buehrer: October 31

Charles Miller: November 5

Kian Miller: November 14

Jarvis Askew: November 28

Charles Davis, Jr.: November 29

The investigation into the fighting ring led to more than 50 dogs being seized. Ingham County Animal Control was overwhelmed by those dogs and dozens of cats seized in a separate case around the same time. That led to incidents of abuse and neglect FOX 47's Alani Letang uncovered. The Ingham County Board of Commissioners' Law & Courts Committee is expected to hear from the public and possible Animal Control Director John Dinon and Animal Control officers during its meeting on Thursday night at 6PM at the courthouse in Mason.