LANSING, Mich. (WSYM) - Senator Bernie Sanders will visit Michigan in the month of February to rally against the GOP tax reform bill.

The upcoming rally is part of the national "Repeal The Trump Tax" tour organized by "Not One Penny."

Sanders is scheduled to speak at the Lansing Center on February 25 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

If you would like to RSVP for the event,click here to do so.