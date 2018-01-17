Senate Cmte. to take up car seat bill

A State Senate committee will take up a bill aimed at reducing the number of child injuries in car crashes by updating guidelines for car and booster seats.

The bill was passed by the State House last month.

It updates the guidelines in Michigan for child car seats and booster seats to match the current recommendations from the American Academy of Pediatrics.

The bill would require infants to remain in rear-facing seats until they're at least 2-years-old.

Once the child turns two, the legislation would require they stay in front-facing seats with a five point harness until age 5.

Then they'd use a booster seat until they're at least 8-years-old.

Kids age 8 and up should then should use a seat belt.

The bill would allow exceptions for kids with health conditions that prevent them from using a specific seat.