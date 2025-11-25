Sen. Slotkin says FBI opened inquiry after Trump criticized her video to military

LANSING, Mich. — Sen. Elissa Slotkin says the FBI's Counterterrorism Division opened an inquiry into her following a video that President Trump criticized.

The Michigan Democrat accused Trump of directing federal law enforcement to target political opponents.

"The President directing the FBI to target us is exactly why we made this video in the first place," Slotkin said. "He believes in weaponizing the federal government against his perceived enemies and does not believe laws apply to him or his Cabinet."

Slotkin characterized the FBI inquiry as part of a broader pattern of intimidation tactics.

"He uses legal harassment as an intimidation tactic to scare people out of speaking up," Slotkin said. "This isn't just about a video. This is not the America I know, and I'm not going to let this next step from the FBI stop me from speaking up for my country and our Constitution."

