Sen. O'Brien to announce legislation to combat sexual assault

Senator Margaret O'Brien (R-Portage) is announcing a legislative package on Monday designed to combat sexual assault.
Part of the legislation will be to increase protections for survivors of sexual assault under the law.
Several victims of sexual assault will be in attendance Monday afternoon to discuss the importance of the bill.
They include survivors from the Larry Nassar case Rachael Denhollander, Lindsey Lemke, Sterling Riethman, Amanda Thomashaw, Larissa Boyce, and Jordyn Wieber.
Sponsors of the bill are; Sen. Margaret O'Brien, R-Portage; Rep. Laura Cox, R-Livonia; Rep. Diana Farrington. R-Utica; Rep. Beth Griffin, R-Mattawan; Sen. Ken Horn, R-Frankenmuth; Sen. Rick Jones, R-Grand Ledge; Sen. David Knezek, D-Detroit; Sen. Marty Knollenberg, R-Troy; Rep. Leslie Love, D-Detroit;