Sen. Jones invited to speak at Oxford University

State Senator Rick Jones will be speaking at the University of Oxford in England. He has been invited to speak on Michigan’s efforts to stop female genital mutilation (FGM).

“I’m honored to speak at Oxford University on such an important topic,” said Jones, R-Grand Ledge. “This horrific act of barbarism is an attack on women and a violation of human rights. Michigan has made great progress in outlawing this evil procedure that harms women for the rest of their lives.”

He was invited by the director of the International Gender Studies Centre at Lady Margaret Hall in Oxford.

He will be participating in a workshop on FGM on this Friday, March 9.

“In Michigan, there was a case where little girls as young as 6 years old were mutilated by local doctors,” Jones said. “When Michigan got tough on doctors and people involved with female genital mutilation, the whole world was watching.”

No tax dollars will be spent for his travel to England.