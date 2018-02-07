Semi total loss after fire

Lansing Firefighters say the fire on Enterprise Drive in Lansing started out in the refrigerated trailer of a semi. It happened in the 5600 block of Enterprise Drive, just west of Aurelius Road and south of Jolly Road, around 1:30 Tuesday afternoon.

The driver attempted to put the fire out with an extinguisher, but it didn't help. By the time the Fire Department arrived the trailer and the cab had caught fire. The semi was a total loss.

Fire also caught the outside of a nearby building on fire which set off the sprinkler system. There was only minor damage to the building. No one was injured.