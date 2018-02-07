Semi total loss after fire

Winter Weather Advisory issued February 7 at 4:06AM EST expiring February 7 at 12:15PM EST in effect for: Branch, Hillsdale
Winter Storm Watch issued February 7 at 4:06AM EST expiring February 10 at 12:00AM EST in effect for: Branch, Hillsdale
Winter Weather Advisory issued February 7 at 3:35AM EST expiring February 7 at 12:00PM EST in effect for: Allegan, Barry, Calhoun, Jackson, Kalamazoo, Kent, Muskegon, Ottawa, Van Buren
Winter Weather Advisory issued February 7 at 3:35AM EST expiring February 7 at 12:00PM EST in effect for: Clinton, Eaton, Ingham, Ionia
Winter Weather Advisory issued February 7 at 3:11AM EST expiring February 7 at 12:00PM EST in effect for: Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Saint Clair, Washtenaw, Wayne
Winter Weather Advisory issued February 6 at 11:58PM EST expiring February 7 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Allegan, Barry, Calhoun, Jackson, Kalamazoo, Kent, Muskegon, Newaygo, Oceana, Ottawa, Van Buren
Flood Advisory issued February 6 at 8:50PM EST expiring February 7 at 10:50PM EST in effect for: Ionia
Flood Advisory issued February 6 at 8:50PM EST expiring February 7 at 10:49PM EST in effect for: Clinton
Lansing Firefighters say the fire on Enterprise Drive in Lansing started out in the refrigerated trailer of a semi. It happened in the 5600 block of Enterprise Drive, just west of Aurelius Road and south of Jolly Road, around 1:30 Tuesday afternoon.
The driver attempted to put the fire out with an extinguisher, but it didn't help. By the time the Fire Department arrived the trailer and the cab had caught fire. The semi was a total loss.
Fire also caught the outside of a nearby building on fire which set off the sprinkler system. There was only minor damage to the building. No one was injured.