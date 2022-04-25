Secretary Benson announces 25 students in Collegiate Student Advisory Task Force

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson has announced the 25 students who were selected to be on the Michigan Department of State’s Collegiate Student Advisory Task Force.

The members of the task force will serve as civic engagement liaisons between the Secretary of State’s office and their campuses throughout 2022. They will inform their fellow students about voting rights, promote awareness of the newly redistricted electoral maps, and combat and dispel election misinformation. Secretary Benson founded the task force in September 2019. The 25 students were chosen from over 200 applicants.

“This is a critical time in our nation’s democracy, and it is vital that student voices are at the table,” said Secretary Benson. “The task force will play an important role empowering and engaging students voters across Michigan to ensure their voices are heard on Election Day and beyond. I look forward to their recommendations and supporting their work to improve voter education, engagement, and participation among young people.”

A list of the members of the Michigan Department of State’s Collegiate Student Advisory Task Force can be read below:



Ibrahim Ahmad (Wayne State University)

Nikolas Baker (Saginaw Valley State University)

Naomi Barbour (Eastern Michigan University)

Melia Conners (Schoolcraft Community College)

Christian Dunn (University of Michigan-Flint)

Kate Ellison (Central Michigan University)

Gwendolyn Feamster (Northern Michigan University)

Jack Harrison (Michigan State University)

Alexis Hirst (Siena Heights University)

Jeremy M. Johnson (Oakland University)

Charles-John Manansala (Bay College)

Ramon Martinez Garcia (Kellogg Community College)

Jocelyn Medina (Grand Valley State University)

Akhila Mullapudi (University of Michigan)

Natasha Mwila (Albion College)

Ant Neal (Albion College)

Rosalind Niemeier (Calvin University)

Diva Patel (Saginaw Valley State University)

Abbie Pinter (Central Michigan University)

Rose Reilly (University of Michigan)

Hannah Richardson (Michigan State University)

Iris Sorrell (Adrian College)

Hemanth Tadepalli (Kettering University)

Anna Van Hese (Oakland University)

Fatima Yahya (Wayne State University)

