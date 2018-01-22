Scientists get grant for water, energy consumption project

Scientists at Michigan State University are leading a $2.5 million grant to help improve agricultural consumption of water and energy.

The funding from the USDA National Institute of Food and Agriculture is meant to better manage the resources and define more sustainable ways for irrigated agriculture to meet current and future food demand.

Hydro geologist and grant lead investigator David Hyndman says "global change is expected to place additional pressure on these systems as U.S. climate warms and becomes more variable, and demand for food increases due to global population growth and diet shifts."

The project team will focus on the High Plains, California's Central Valley and Michigan's Lower Peninsula.