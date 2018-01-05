Schuler Books and Music at Eastwood Towne Center closing down

Schuler Books and Music at Eastwood Towne Center is closing it's doors when it's lease ends in February.

In a news release, the owners say some "unique challenges" led to the decision.

"In particular, when the mall changed ownership a few years after we opened, the real estate taxes increased dramatically, and are quadruple what we pay at our Okemos store. Also, with the end of our lease configuration of stores in our wing will be changing. As a result we would need to occupy a significantly smaller space, without room for a cafe, at a higher cost per square foot", says co-owner Cecile Fehsenfeld.

"While we deeply regret having to close the Eastwood store, strategically we will use this as an opportunity to explore new growth in areas which have potential to enhance the future strength of the company as a whole", she says.

The book store chain was founded in 1982 by Cecile and her husband, Bill. The Eastwood location has been open for the past 15 years.

The store closing sale begins January 10th.

The Okemos location at the Meridian Mall, the Grand Rapids store, and Nicola's Books in Ann Arbor will remain open.