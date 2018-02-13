School tells students they can't say no when asked to dance

An elementary school in Utah is getting a lot of attention for a policy it's put in place for its upcoming Valentine's Day dance.

Students at Kanesville Elementary in Weber County have been told they can't refuse a request to dance from one of their classmates during the dance.

The school says the rule was made to promote inclusion among students. “We want to promote kindness and so we want you to say yes when someone asks you to dance,” Weber School District community relations specialist, Lane Findlay said.

Parents have expressed concern over the new policy, saying it sends a bad message to young children who are not being taught that rejection is a normal part of life. Natalie Richard, the mother of a sixth-grade girl says it sends a bad message to girls that girls have to say yes. “Psychologically my daughter keeps coming to me and saying I can’t say ‘no’ to a boy. That’s the message kids are getting,” Richard warns.

The administration says prior to the dance, which is voluntary, students are told to fill out a card, selecting 5 people they want to dance with. If there's someone on the card that they feel uncomfortable with, the student is encouraged to speak up.

"If there is an issue, if there's students that are uncomfortable or have a problem with another student I mean that's certainly something that can be addressed with that student and parents", says Findlay.

As of now, the rule remains in place.