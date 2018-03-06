Scan campaign raises thousands of dollars for Habitat for Humanity

The SpartanNash Foundation recently raised $176,700 to help build homes for Habitat for Humanity.

For about ten days in February, all SpartanNash owned stores participated in a scan campaign where customers could donate $1, $5, or $10 at check out.

The result; $176,700 total – equivalent to more than 350 landscaped backyards where children can safely play; 175 education classes for homebuyers regarding financial stability and saving; 115 accessibility ramps to eliminate barriers; or more than 35 kitchen projects for families to gather and create memories around the table according to SpartanNash.

For Michigan that equals $87,500 for Habitat for Humanity Michigan, on behalf of 34 county-based partners and $40,000 for Habitat for Humanity of Kent County.

“The SpartanNash Foundation has a long history of supporting Habitat for Humanity, and we are proud to continue that tradition with this year’s retail scan to build hope and affordable housing,” said Meredith Gremel, vice president of corporate affairs and communications and executive director of the SpartanNash Foundation. “The generosity of our store guests during this fundraising campaign was incredible. We are most grateful to all who joined forces with the SpartanNash Foundation and our associates to support this worthy cause.”