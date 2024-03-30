Saturday Showers Ahead of a Wet Start to April

LANSING, Mich. — As a weakening low pressure system moves through the southern part of the mitten this morning, we are looking at uniform precipitation in the A.M. hours with the possibility of a rumble of thunder for our southern neighborhoods. As the system passes we will be left with a more scattered chance of showers on the back end that could last through the early evening hours.

We will head into the overnight hours with mostly cloudy skies that will remain throughout Easter Sunday. High temperatures for the next 48 hours will be near normal in the lower 50's. We are still tracking multiple chances for precipitation heading into the first week of April, but guidance looks good for a dry Easter Sunday.

