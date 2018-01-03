Saran wrap stretched across road

A couple driving through rural Jackson County last night got quite the surprise saran wrap was stretched across the road between two stop signs.

Just before 11:00pm Monday night, Alan and Angela Norris came up to a stop sign on Sears road between Moscow and Reynolds.

They said they were already going slow because of icy conditions when they noticed the saran wrap across the road. The couple thought about getting out, but didn't for fear it could have been some sort of trap.

So Alan turned around and called 911, and police showed up to cut down the wrapping.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office tells Fox 47 they have no leads on who did this, and do not plan on following up.