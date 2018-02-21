Sandbag operation in Eaton Rapids needs assistance

Cloudy
City officials in Eaton Rapids have been monitoring water levels in and around the area during the recent flood warning.
Chief McNutt said that if the water gets to a certain level, they would need to start placing sandbags on the banks of Grand River.
As of 5:30 Wednesday morning, they began placing the sandbags.
Due to the size of the operation, the Chief has put out the call for assistance. If you are able to help with the sandbag operation, please report to the Eaton Rapids Fire Station.