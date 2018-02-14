Salty wins over sweet for Valentine's treats

Planning on picking up a box of chocolates for your Valentine?

A new survey shows that you may want to forget about that expected gift and opt for something salty instead.

Customer data from the surveyors 23andMe has revealed that generations of Valentine gift givers have had it wrong!

Statistics show that 58% of loved ones prefer salty over sweet.

When that's broken down between men and women - it looks like this:

Female

· Sweet: 131,270 (44%)

· Salty: 168,830 (56%)

Male

· Sweet: 91,395 (40%)

· Salty: 139,080 (60%)

Overall, chocolate is still a popular favorite. The survey found that 30% of people say they eat chocolate each week, 16% say they eat it every day.

And surprisingly, 52% surveyed (and over 500,000 participated) say they prefer dark chocolate over milk.

So Happy Valentine's Day and enjoy your chocolate or salty sweets.