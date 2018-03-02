Safety forum for parents at Fowlerville Jr. High Thursday

Fowlerville Schools are hosting a Safety Forum Thursday night.

The meeting is open to all parents and will be held at the Junior High at 6:45 PM.

The forum will be in the auditorium from 6: 45 - 8:30 PM.

The parent meeting is to discuss safety policies and protocols in light of the recent shooting in Florida and multiple school threats in the area.

WHMI 93. 5 FM is reporting that Superintendent Wayne Roedel says a district parent group recently expressed a desire to share their thoughts on gun violence and how the district responds to crisis.

Roedel says the purpose of the "Parent Conversation" is to provide an avenue and forum for them to share their thoughts, ask questions and receive answers.