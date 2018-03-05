Safety awareness campaign to focus on roofing industry falls

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - A worker safety awareness campaign hopes to reduce deaths from falls in Michigan's roofing industry.

The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration's "Stop Falls. Save Lives" effort is continuing into its second year.

The agency says the campaign seeks to educate employers and workers about fall hazards. It says falls are preventable with continued training, appropriate equipment and diligent safety awareness in the workplace or job site.

Officials say eight people in Michigan died last year from falls related to roofing activities, compared to four such fatalities in 2016.

MIOSHA field staff is expected to closely observe residential and commercial roofing activities in the coming year. On-the-spot inspections will be initiated if any serious hazards are observed.