Roadways across Mid-Michigan becoming slick as snow falls

MID-MICHIGAN (WSYM) - Christmas Eve snowfall across Mid-Michigan are beginning to make roads slick.

Road crews across the area are salting roads as a precaution.

Minor crashes are being reported along I-496 in Lansing along with some portions of US-127 in Ingham County.

Michigan State Police are watching road conditions and are urging drivers to use caution while traveling this evening.

No major crashes have been reported.

Slow down as road conditions deteriorate and leave plenty of space between you and the vehicle in front of you.

Meteorologist Claire Cameron is forecasting 3-5 inches of snow across Mid-Michigan by Midnight Monday.