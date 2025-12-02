Road rage turns deadly: Man dies after being hit on M-60 in Concord Township

CONCORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 22-year-old Concord man is dead after being hit by a pickup truck while fighting with another driver on M-60 in Concord Township, according to Michigan State Police.

The deadly crash happened around 6:07 p.m. on Friday, November 28th, near M-60 and N. Main Street after two vehicles became involved in a road rage incident, police said.

The drivers of a Chevrolet Malibu and a Jeep Cherokee pulled onto the shoulder and exited their vehicles to physically fight in the roadway, according to investigators. The Malibu was driven by the 22-year-old Concord man, while a 24-year-old Parma man drove the Jeep.

We’re told that while the two men were fighting in the roadway, a westbound Ram 1500 pickup driven by a 62-year-old Hanover man hit both individuals.

Both men were taken to the hospital. The Malibu driver was pronounced dead from injuries sustained in the crash, while the Jeep driver was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The pickup truck driver was not hurt in the incident.

Police said alcohol and drugs are not believed to be factors for any of the drivers involved.

The investigation remains ongoing.



