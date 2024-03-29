Road Funding Grants Announced for Smaller Population Areas in Mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer Announced Road Funding Grants on March 28th for smaller areas of Michigan, including some of our neighborhoods. 17 villages and cities across Michigan are included in the grants that total up to 3.1 million dollar. The grants are being awarded through the Community Service Infrastructure Fund Category B program.

Within our neighborhoods, Charlotte, Leslie, and Portland were all announced to receive grant money for local roads. In Eaton County, Charlotte will receive 148,000 dollars towards a project on Walnut Street. In Ingham County, Leslie will receive 250,000 dollars towards a project on West Race Street. In Ionia County, Portland will receive 250,000 dollars towards a project on Hill Street.

This announcement comes from Governor Gretchen Whitmer's goal to fix local roads throughout the state of Michigan during her tenure as Governor.

