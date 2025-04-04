Road collapses in Clinton County after heavy rainfall

Video shows damage to Grange Road, just south of Taft Road in Clinton County, after heavy rainfall and wind on Wednesday.

The collapsed road will take months to repair, according to the Clinton County Road Commission.

Doug Steffen, Managing Director with the Clinton County Road Commission, says part of Grange Road, just south of Taft Road, collapsed between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. Thursday morning.

According to Steffen, the Commission believes Wednesday's heavy rain and wind caused a buildup of debris in the over-40-year-old culvert below. The increasing pressure eventually washed out the road.

With this level of damage, Steffen says it will take several months before this part of Grange Road is safe for travel. Until then, the road will be closed, and neighbors will need to take detours.

