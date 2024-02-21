Road closure in Alaiedon Township

LANSING, Mich. — If you live in Alaiedon Township, keep an eye on a new road closure.

According to the Ingham County Road Department, Lamb Road between Hagadorn Road and Okemos Road will be closed for tree maintenance on Thursday and Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The road will still be passable for buses and EMS vehicles.

