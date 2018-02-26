River levels drop in Lansing area

Fair
River levels in the Lansing area are dropping after flooding some neighborhoods and parts of Michigan State University.
The National Weather Service says the Grand River should drop to 11 feet by Monday after peaking at 14.6 feet Friday.
The Red Cedar River, which flows through MSU, reached more than 10 feet Thursday but should fall to 7 feet by Monday night.
In Grand Rapids, the Grand River could crest at roughly 21 feet Sunday, the second-highest level on record in the city.