Reward leading to arrest regarding Jackson letter carrier assault

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect who brandished a firearm at a letter carrier on January 8, 2018, at about 6:40 pm in the 500 block of Orange Street in Jackson, Michigan.

The suspect was driving a dark colored pick-up truck with a large dent in the driver’s side rear quarter panel.

The vehicle did not have a license plate and was last seen traveling towards North Pleasant Street at a high rate of speed.

The suspect was described as male wearing a black ski mask and black gloves and armed with a handgun.

Any information about this incident should be reported to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 and state “Representative” at the voice prompt.