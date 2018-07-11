Restaurant serves bugs for dinner

An insect dinner was served Monday at Bao Bao dumpling house in Portland.

One dish features vegetables served with toasted crickets and chili vinaigrette.

Another featured garlicky meal worms cooked with bacon and jasmine rice.

Environmentalists say meats like beef and pork use more natural resources than insects to grow, which negatively affects the environment.

The restaurant's co-founder says he wants to raise awareness about the worldwide need for new sources of protein.

And the president of the edible insect business which supplied the inspects says they are more nutritious than other foods.

The insect options at Bao Bao are not a permanent feature on the menu , it was just a one-time thing.