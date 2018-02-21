Residents deal with flooding after rain

Flooded yards and basements, that's what a lot people are dealing with after all the rain we've had.

FOX 47's Cryss Walker talked with some homeowners to find out how they're dealing with the mess.

Many people across Lansing say they have to clean up a big mess after rain and a big meltdown.

"A bunch of water in my basement for the numerous time”, said Lansing resident Korey Haworth.

The water levels in Haworth’s basement started to recede by Tuesday evening but earlier that morning Haworth says he woke up to about two inches of standing water in his basement.

He says he's worried about his family's health.

“For health reasons obviously you know I you don't know where the water is going or where it's absorbing at and uh you can get mold anywhere”, explained Haworth.

Monica Clark says her neighborhood near Mt. Hope and Washington is known for sewage back-ups and flooding after heavy down pours.

“Sewer smells that come in and this is probably the second time, almost the third time that I've had to call the city to have them come out and take a look to find out where the odors are coming from, where the extra waters and things are coming from”, said Clark.

Lansing's Public Service Department says they are monitoring the water levels and they have plans in place if levels reach emergency status.

To minimize or prevent flooding in your home, keep an eye on your sump pump to make sure it's working properly.

If you do end up with water damage, make sure to remove soaked carpets, padding and upholstery within 48 hours after it gets wet.