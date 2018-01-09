Republican gubernatorial candidates plan town hall forums

8:39 AM, Jan 9, 2018

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Republican gubernatorial candidates Brian Calley and Patrick Colbeck plan to participate in a series of town hall forums where voters can ask questions.

Details on dates, locations and formats have yet to be worked out, but Calley — the lieutenant governor — said Monday he's envisioning one event per week for six weeks over January and February. Colbeck, a state senator, says GOP candidate Dr. Jim Hines will also participate.

A campaign spokeswoman for Attorney General Bill Schuette says he doesn't plan to join the forums but "looks forward to debates and town halls as this campaign progresses."

The GOP primary is in August. Republican Gov. Rick Snyder can't run again due to term limits.

Calley says it's important for voters to have a "side-by-side comparison" of Republican candidates.