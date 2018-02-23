Reports say Instant Pot cookers are overheating, melting

Fog
Double check your Instant Pot before making your next meal in it.
People say theirs have been overheating, causing the bottom of the pot to melt.
The company says the reports involve the Gem 65 8-in-1 Multicooker, but only certain batch codes are affected. Those codes include: 1728, 1730, 1731, 1734 and 1746.
People should stop using their Instant Pots if one of those codes matches the codes on the unit.
In a post on the company's Facebook page, Instant Pot says it's working with the Consumer Product Safety Commission and should have updates on replacement products within the next few weeks.
Anyone with questions is asked to call the company at 1-800-828-7280 Ext. 2.