Reported thefts at Planet Fitness

LANSING, Mich. — (WSYM) - Ingham County Sheriff's Deputies responded to multiple reported thefts from Planet Fitness.

The thefts occurred on Sunday around 7:30 p.m. at the Delhi Township gym. A total of seven victims reported that personal items were stolen out of lockers after their locks had been cut.

Deputies responded promptly and were able to locate and arrest the suspect, who was still in possession of the stolen property.

The suspect, a 41-year-old man from Marquette, Mich., was lodged at the Ingham County Jail pending arraignment for multiple charges including larceny in a building and illegal use of a financial transaction device.

