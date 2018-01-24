Report says E-cigarettes are safer than regular cigarettes

A new report from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine says that e-cigarettes are considered to be less harmful than regular cigarettes.

However, the report says that e-cigarettes are still addictive.

According to the report, e-cigarettes have less toxins than regular cigarettes.

The report also found that e-cigarettes can cause teens and young adults to become hooked and raise their risk of becoming traditional smokers.

The vaping industry says the report has flaws and that e-cigarettes are a better alternative for smokers.

Despite the growing popularity of e-cigarettes, the long term risks of using them are still not known.