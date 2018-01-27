Report: NCAA president alerted to Michigan State sexual assault reports in 2010

Cloudy
According to a report by The Athletic NCAA president Mark Emmert was alerted in November 2010 to 37 reports involving Michigan State athletes sexually assaulting women.
They say that Kathy Redmond, the founder of the National Coalition Against Violent Athletes sent a letter to Emmert that expressed concerns regarding Michigan State University.
According to their report the letter indicated that there were 37 reports of sexual assaults by MSU athletes.