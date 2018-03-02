REPORT: Gymnast Aly Raisman suing U.S. Olympic Comm. over Nassar abuse

NBC News posted Friday morning that Gymnast Aly Raisman is suing the U.S. Olympic Committee over the sexual abuse scandal with former doctor, Larry Nassar.

Raisman, an Olympic gold medalist, contends the U.S. Olympic Committee knew or should have known that Nassar was "molesting her and other young athletes" and calling it medical treatment.

Raisman filed the court papers just days after the chief executive of the USOC, Scott Blackmun, stepped down because of a medical condition.

Raisman released a statement claiming "the USOC and USA Gymnastics are stonewalling on the question of what they knew about Nassar's predatory behavior."

According to the complaint, Nassar sexually abused Raisman at the Karolyi Ranch National Training Center, at national and international competitions and during the London Olympics in 2012.

She has called on federal authorities to independently investigate the USOC and USA Gymnastics.

Raisman said, "I refuse to wait any longer for these organizations to do the right thing. It is my hope that the legal process will hold them accountable and enable the change that is so desperately needed.”

Aly Raisman's attorney, John Manly, released the following statement accusing the USOC and USA Gymnastics of being part of a conspiracy to silence victims and cover-up the largest child sex abuse case in history.

“A simple fact is this: If USA Gymnastics and the US Olympic Committee had followed their own bylaws, policies and procedures designed to protect children from sexual abuse Ms Raisman never would have met him, never would have been “treated” by him and never would have been molested by him. Instead they conspired to hide their knowledge of Nassar’s horrible crimes from the public and attempted to frighten Ms. Raisman and other victims into keeping quiet. USOC and USAG can and will be made accountable by our justice system,” said Manly.

