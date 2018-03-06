Report card for MI roads, water, schools: D+

The 2018 Report Card for Michigan's Infrastructure comes back with an overall grade point average of D+.

At a news conference on Tuesday, the Michigan Section of the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) released the report.

The report included an evaluation of Michigan aviation, bridges, dams, drinking water, energy, navigation, rail, roads, schools, solid waste, storm water, transit and wastewater.

The grades on the report card ranged from the highest grade of C+ for Solid Waste to the lowest grade of a D- for roads and storm water. The report also found that much of the state's infrastructure is toward the end of it's useful life, which threatens Michigan's lakes, rivers, drinking water, and public health.

Major findings in the report:

• The category of Roads received a grade “D-” because 39 percent of the 120,000 miles of paved roads in Michigan are rated in poor condition, with 43 percent rated in fair condition and just 18 percent rated in good condition.

• Michigan’s Drinking Water systems scored a “D.” It is estimated that drinking water system owners in Michigan are underfunding system improvements for Safe Drinking Water Act compliance by $284 - $563 million every year.

• Currently, Michigan lacks a way to inventory, operate and maintain our Stormwater infrastructure. Stormwater management systems provide flood protection, improve quality of life for residents and impact the water quality of Michigan’s rivers, lakes, streams and the Great Lakes.

• Michigan has 1,234 structurally deficient bridges, and the Michigan Department of Transportation estimates the number of state-maintained bridges currently rated in poor condition will increase by 50 percent in the next five years.

It was presented by Sen. Tom Casperson, (R‐ Escanaba), Chair of the Senate Transportation Committee and Myndi Bacon, President, ASCE MI Section from the state capitol.

“A ‘D+’ grade is unacceptable. Michigan is poised to address what’s broken and protect our residents’ safety by making necessary investments to improve our infrastructure. We can rebuild our roads, make our bridges safer, and prevent costly water main breaks—all things that will save us money in the long run,” said Myndi Bacon, co-chair of the Report Card for Michigan’s Infrastructure. “Michigan residents take pride in our most precious resource, our water. It’s time to make protecting our residents’ health and safety as well as our rivers, lakes and streams a top priority.”

Here are the overall grades: Aviation (C), Bridges (C-), Dams (C-), Drinking Water (D), Energy (C-), Navigation (C), Rail (C-), Roads (D-), Schools (D+), Solid Waste (C+), Stormwater (D-), Transit (C-) and Wastewater (C)