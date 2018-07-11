Rent scooters on Uber

Fair
LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 09: A Lime dockless electric scooter is parked on a Wilshire Boulevard sidewalk, available for its next rider, on July 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. Uber Technologies Inc. is investing with others in a $335 million round of financing in the San Francisco based e-scooter and bikeshare startup. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Renting scooters on Uber may soon be an option for you.
The company is reportedly teaming up with Lime, an electric scooter start-up based in California.
According to Bloomberg, Uber is planning to invest in the scooter company
The new partnership will allows users to order Uber rides or scooter rentals on the same app.
Lime scooters are already available for rent in more than 70 different locations in the U.S. and Europe.
It's unknown which cities will be rolling out their first scooter, so stay tuned.