Rent scooters on Uber

Renting scooters on Uber may soon be an option for you.

The company is reportedly teaming up with Lime, an electric scooter start-up based in California.

According to Bloomberg, Uber is planning to invest in the scooter company

The new partnership will allows users to order Uber rides or scooter rentals on the same app.

Lime scooters are already available for rent in more than 70 different locations in the U.S. and Europe.

It's unknown which cities will be rolling out their first scooter, so stay tuned.