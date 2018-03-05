"Remembering Martin" exhibit opens to honor MLK

The East Lansing Public Art Gallery debuted its "Remembering Martin" exhibit today in partnership with the Greater Lansing Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Commission.

The exhibit features pictures, documents, and other pieces from the time of Dr. Kings emergence in the Civil Rights Movement to his assassination in 1968.

"A lot of people have forgotten whats happened, a lot of people have put it in the back of their minds. This did happen. So when people come in, we want them to reflect on these type of things and to see how far we've come, or how far we have not come yet," gallery director Yvette Robinson said.

The goal of the exhibit is to keep conversations about equality going.

"Dr. King's message is still relevant. I always share with people that their have been times in just recent history that we have seen challenges to opportunities for people. His hopeful message for an American that is inclusive for everyone, that embodies everyone will always be relevant because that's the America that we said that we are," Greater Lansing Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Commission chairwoman, Elaine Hardy said.

The timing of the gallery was to mark the 50th anniversary if Dr. Kings death.

"We wanted an opportunity leading up to his assassination to really sit and contemplate Martin and really kind of know the treasure that we lost when he was assassinated."

The exhibit runs until May 1.