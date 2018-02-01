Religious order partners with health organization on campus

A religious order is partnering with a health care organization to chart the future of its campus in western Michigan.

The Dominican Sisters Grand Rapids announced Wednesday that a partnership with Mercy Health Saint Mary's and its parent organization, Trinity Health, will move forward on repurposing the 34-acre (14-hectare) Marywood Campus in Grand Rapids for senior living.

The Grand Rapids Press reports the campus has been home to the religious order for the past century. WOOD-TV reports it's currently home to about 120 nuns. The campus served as a school for girls, but has more recently added assisted living facilities.

Mercy Health, which operates hospitals in western Michigan, says it has no plans to build a hospital on the campus and housing for the elderly will remain a top priority.