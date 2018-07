LANSING, Mich. (WSYM) - The Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter is overcrowded with cats so it's cutting prices to adopt by nearly half.

More than 99 cats at the shelter need forever homes. An additional 80 kittens are being raised in foster homes. The adoption fees are $40 for cats and kittens under 6 years old. Cats 6 years and older are $25.

The shelter is holding several events in the next few weeks.