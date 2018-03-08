Red Cross Sound the Alarm campaign in progress

The local chapter of the American Red Cross is in the Lansing-area on Thursday installing smoke alarms in homes.

This is a nationwide campaign where people can contact the Red Cross and request to have a smoke alarm installed.

Recently, the Red Cross just installed their one millionth smoke alarm. They have installed 14,000 in Michigan.

Did you know the Red Cross is present at every home fire and they are all volunteers?

You can sign up to volunteer or to have a smoke alarm installed HERE.