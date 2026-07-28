LANSING, Mich. — The American Red Cross has declared a national blood crisis for just the second time in its history, and Mid-Michigan officials say the region is feeling the effects.

WATCH BELOW: Red Cross declares national blood crisis; Mid-Michigan donor levels drop

Red Cross declares national blood crisis; Mid-Michigan donor levels drop

According to the Red Cross, blood donations have fallen to a four-year summer low.

Michael Turner, donor recruit manager at Mid-Michigan Red Cross, said extreme heat, poor air quality, and foodborne illnesses have contributed to lower donor turnout this summer.

"We really need everybody to hold themselves to an appointment, take that extra time, could be a loved one that really needs that blood," Turner said.

Turner said all blood types are needed, but that Type O positive blood has dropped below a one-day supply. He also noted a key detail many donors may not know.

"The one thing a lot of people don't realize is the shelf life of blood is only 42 days," Turner said.

Through the end of the month, Turner said anyone who donates will receive a $15 e-gift card for a Fandango movie.

Mason resident Chris Buck has donated blood since he was 17 and now holds blood drives twice a year through his local business.

"I've always been part of giving and donating blood," Buck said. "I've always done it because of my military service; I've been there when marines have received blood and I've been there when we've given blood."

Buck said his family's continued service motivates him to keep organizing drives.

"My son's in the Marine Corps and my daughter is a cop right here in Lansing so that's why I still do the blood drives," Buck said.

Buck said he hopes others will respond to the call.

"Having a store and on-call reserve of blood in order to keep blood pressure up and save lives is what it ultimately comes down to," Buck said.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.