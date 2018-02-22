Red Cedar River reaches "moderate flood stage"

Fair
The Red Cedar River has reached the "moderate flood stage" and is being monitored by city officials.
According to the East Lansing Police, the water levels have increased to a point that has impacted some homes in East Lansing's Red Cedar neighborhood.
Authorities are doing wellness checks by going door-to-door to homes in the affected areas.
The city says do not touch or use electrical devices while in a flooded basement.
Do not drive through standing or moving water.
Do not attempt to drive down roads that have been blocked off.
Also, Kalamazoo St. between Marigold Avenue and Clippert Street, and the Kalamazoo-US 127 ramp are closed to traffic due to flooding.