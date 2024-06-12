Recreational marijuana nets $2.7 million for our neighborhoods in FY 2023

We took a look at the financial impact of adult-use marijuana in our neighborhoods

Clinton County's lone licensed dispensary brought over $59,000 in tax revenue

Just off the side of Highway 69 is the Flora Cannabis Company's site in Bath that just two months ago celebrated its first anniversary.

The only adult-use cannabis dispensary in Clinton County received more than $59,000. So far commissioners haven't discussed what to do with the funds, according to a county official.

It's part of the financial impact that the state's legal weed has had in our neighborhoods in the last fiscal year.

Daniel Valle

In February, the Michigan Department of Treasury announced a distribution of more than $87 million to 269 municipalities and counties, part of its Regulation and Taxation of Marijuana Act.

Fox 47 News took a look at our counties and towns in our neighborhoods to see how much each received.

In total, cities, villages, and townships within Clinton, Ingham, and Jackson counties received $2,667,972.10.

There are 46 licensed adult-use dispensaries in Clinton, Ingham, and Jackson counties.

INGHAM COUNTY

Total: $1,722,590.50— 30 licensed dispensaries

Lansing: $1,418,072.40- 24 licensed dispensaries

E. Lansing: $236,345.40— 4 licensed dispensaries

Leslie: $59,086.35— 1 licensed dispensary

Webberville: $59,086.35— 1 licensed dispensary

JACKSON COUNTY



Total: $896,295.25— 15 licensed dispensaries

Leoni Township: $560,863.50— 10 licensed dispensaries

Parma Township: $59,086.35— 1 licensed dispensary

Pulaski Township: $59,086.35— 1 licensed dispensary

Brooklyn Township: $59,086.35— 1 licensed dispensary



CLINTON COUNTY



Total:$59,086.35— 1 licensed dispensary

Bath Township: $59,086.35— 1 licensed dispensary

