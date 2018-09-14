RECALL: Pork sausage link products

(WSYM) - Bob Evans Farms Inc. is recalling more than 46,730 pounds of its pork sausage link products.

The raw pork sausage link items might be contaminated with extraneous materials, such as clear hard plastic, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The products were shipped to retail locations in Indiana, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Wisconsin, according to a press release.

This recall also affects some Fresh From Meijer, Giant Eagle, and Schnucks brand products.

The recalled items were produced on Aug. 1 and include the following products:

12-oz overwrap trays labeled “BOB EVANS MAPLE PORK SAUSAGE LINKS.” These products contain a Use by date of Oct. 16, 2018 or Oct. 19, 2018, and Lot Code of 8213.

12-oz overwrap trays labeled “BOB EVANS BROWN SUGAR & HONEY.” These products contain a Use by date of Oct. 16, 2018, and Lot Code of 8213.

12-oz overwrap trays labeled “FRESH FROM MEIJER MAPLE FLAVORED SAUSAGE LINKS.” These products contain a Use by date of Sept. 06, 2018, and Lot Code of 8213.

12-oz overwrap trays labeled “GIANT EAGLE MAPLE PORK BREAKFAST SAUSAGE LINKS CARAMEL COLOR ADDED.” These products contain a Use by date of Sept. 10, 2018, and Lot Code of 8213.

12-oz overwrap trays labeled “SCHNUCKS MAPLE RECIPE BREAKFAST SAUSAGE.” These products contain a Lot Code of 8213.

The recalled products have the establishment number EST 6785 on them.

People who have purchased these products should not consume them. FSIS advises those affected to either throw the products out or return them to the retailer.