RECALL: Mosquito magnet traps cause injuries

"Woodstream" is recalling 28-thousand mosquito magnet traps and quick clear cartridge kits over an injury hazard.

The consumer product safety commission says the trap can become damaged if cleaning it while powered on with those kits and can propel broken pieces of the regulator.

The mosquito traps were sold at home depot and various hardware stores across the country from December 2014 to December 2016.

Consumers should contact "Woodstream" for a free repair.

You can also visit cpsc.gov for a full list of recalled models.