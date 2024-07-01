Rashad Trice Pleads guilty to murder of 2-year-old Wynter Cole-Smith

LANSING, Mich. — (WSYM) - Rashad Trice, 27, of Lansing, pled guilty today to the murder of 2-year-old Wynter Cole-Smith in 2023.

Trice pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree murder of the toddler and one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct for the assault of her mother.

According to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, Trice sexually assaulted and stabbed his former girlfriend before kidnapping her daughter Wynter in Lansing on July 2, 2023

The little girl was later found dead in a Detroit alley after a three-day search.

“The scars left by Mr. Trice’s horrific and brutal crime spree will forever etch themselves on the lives he shattered,” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said. “While nothing can ever fully heal the grief of Wynter’s family and loved ones, I hope today’s plea can be a step toward healing.”

First-degree murder has a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Trice will be sentenced on Aug. 16 at 9 a.m. before Judge Joyce Draganchuk.

