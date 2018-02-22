Rally at State Capitol calls for tougher measures on gun control

An anti-gun rally was held on the steps of the Michigan capitol Thursday morning.
It was spear-headed by Dr. Rob Davidson, a veteran emergency department physician in West Michigan, and Robert Vankirk, a community activist in Wyoming, Michigan.
They were calling on tougher measures to stop gun violence.
At least a hundred concerned citizens attended the rally that featured high school students who have developed a petition on gun measures, families, and political leaders. The students were from Kalamazoo Central High School. A petition they started on gun violence has gone viral, according to officials at the rally.
Organizers say that Davidson and Vankirk are also helping community members demand state and federal legislators sign a multi-part pledge that calls on them "to support safeguards to reduce gun massacres, from more mental health resources and funds for school security to tough restrictions on assault weapons and bans on high-capacity magazines."